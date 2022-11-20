Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,666,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

