Maripau Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,797. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

