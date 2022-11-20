Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after buying an additional 244,731 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,273,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 848,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,097. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.