Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 72,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,738. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

