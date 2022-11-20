Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,863 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 7.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.91. 811,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

