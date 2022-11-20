Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 361,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

