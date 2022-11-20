Marlowe (LON:MRL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $758.04

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 758.04 ($8.91) and traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.11). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 734 ($8.63), with a volume of 68,984 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($13.63) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Marlowe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £703.75 million and a P/E ratio of 73,400.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 758.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 779.65.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

