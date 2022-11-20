Maximus (MMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Maximus

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Maximus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

