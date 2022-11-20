Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.88. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 35,040 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MZDAY. Nomura raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

