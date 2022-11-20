Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.