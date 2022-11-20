Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727,813 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.45% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,047,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.23. 11,626,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,976,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

