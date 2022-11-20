Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

