Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of O-I Glass worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 36.6% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 59.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About O-I Glass

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

