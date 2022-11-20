Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 9,522,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,076,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,072,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

