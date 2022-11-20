Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 1,980,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,451. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

