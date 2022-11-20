Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 584.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 106,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

PFE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 20,666,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.