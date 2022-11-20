Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.5% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,578,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,265,284. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $426.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.