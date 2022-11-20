Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 75 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.00. 797,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.67 and its 200-day moving average is $232.80. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

