Metadium (META) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.89 Million

Metadium (META) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $45.89 million and $10.33 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Metadium
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Metadium Coin Trading
