MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and $4.94 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009845 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.84 or 0.08304288 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00557609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,593,677 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

