Monero Price Reaches $133.62 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $133.62 or 0.00800692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $52.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00381849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00117198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00641175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00235439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00239953 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,202,981 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

