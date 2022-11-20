Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $56.19 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $131.86 or 0.00796098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $56.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00373068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00113130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00642136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00233766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00237819 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,203,218 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

