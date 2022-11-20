Moonbeam Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.57 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002136 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $160.25 million and $5.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00076768 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00058894 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000418 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010157 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023059 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.
About Moonbeam
GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,823,376 coins and its circulating supply is 453,340,350 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonbeam
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.
