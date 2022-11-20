Moreno Evelyn V Buys Shares of 1,420 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,035,948 shares of company stock worth $31,246,546. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $379.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

