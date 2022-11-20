Moreno Evelyn V Invests $230,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 58.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after acquiring an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of POOL opened at $321.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.12.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

