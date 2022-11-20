Moreno Evelyn V Makes New $381,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,341 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 190,566 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 72.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP grew its stake in VMware by 20.0% during the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 187,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

