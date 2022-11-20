Moreno Evelyn V Takes $204,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 773 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cigna by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

CI opened at $319.21 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.15.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

