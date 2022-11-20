MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $13.84 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.48.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

