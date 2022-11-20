MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $13.84 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.48.
MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile
