MX TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $85.70 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00005171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $85.70 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

