Nano (XNO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $714,297.40

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00003544 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $78.95 million and approximately $714,297.40 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,717.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00385537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00117123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00800256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00629671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

