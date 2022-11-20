NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRA. Cormark reduced their price objective on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Trading Up 7.6 %

CVE:GRA opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.10.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.