Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 84.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 79.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTO opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.33 million, a PE ratio of 115.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

