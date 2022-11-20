Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,134 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.