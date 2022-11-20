Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 411 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $7,027,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,456,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

