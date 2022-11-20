Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,979 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

