Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.41 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

