Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.