Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1,727.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 793,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 749,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth $972,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

