Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 74,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.75 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $448.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

