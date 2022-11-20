Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Moody’s by 56.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $173,147,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $292.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.84. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

