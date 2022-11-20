Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $559,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 47,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,850,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $394,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $210.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

