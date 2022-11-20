Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,054,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 65,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

