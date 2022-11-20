Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average of $292.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.