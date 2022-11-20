Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

CHCT stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.90 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 206.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

