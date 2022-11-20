Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.86 and a 52-week high of $196.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36.
