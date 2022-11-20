Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Raymond James began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

