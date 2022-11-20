Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

