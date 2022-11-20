Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.15 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $2,107.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00238609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00117821 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00049400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00059699 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,885,487 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

