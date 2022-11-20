NEAR Protocol Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00009787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $127.13 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022907 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,606,750 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,606,750 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.7482581 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $100,046,028.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

