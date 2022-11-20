Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $88.00 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $88.00 million and $2.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,549.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00372525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00114349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00803316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00627827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00234995 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.